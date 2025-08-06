Colin Cowherd Totally Dismisses Idea Browns Are Trying to 'Sabotage' Shedeur Sanders
Colin Cowherd is shutting down a narrative that has somehow been floating around.
The Cleveland Browns have named Shedeur Sanders the starter for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. Some have claimed the Browns are throwing Sanders to the wolves in an attempt to sabotage him. Cowherd rightly points out that the theory doesn't make any sense.
On Wednesday's episode of The Herd, Cowherd mocked the idea that Cleveland is trying to undermine Sanders.
While Sanders will have only had one practice with the first-string offense, he's the default starter because the Browns have had several injuries at the quarterback position. As Cowherd rightly points out, Sanders is unlikely to face much of Carolina's first team defense, and his own offense is likely to have some backups mixed in, given that it's the first preseason game.
More than anything, this is a chance for Sanders to prove himself. He'll be in somewhat adverse circumstances and can impress with a good showing. Cowherd also pointed out that Sanders has been with the Browns for months now. He knows the playbook and his teammates. Yes, it will be a step up, but it's not like he's walking into the unknown.
Most of all, what would be the motivation for sabotaging Sanders? If the Browns don't see him as their quarterback of the future, that's fine, but they'll want to get as much as possible in exchange for him. It behooves the franchise to build him up and increase his value.
It's hard to argue with his points.