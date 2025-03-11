Colin Cowherd Does Not Think the Justin Field Jets Era Will End Well
Tuesday may set the record for television segments done on Justin Fields since he entered the NFL, and for good reason. He has a new team in the New York Jets and he's alluring enough of a talent to make people believe that he'll make good on his third chance to become a long-term starter. Stephen A. Smith laid out the stakes of what could happen to the quarterback's career should he fail to capitalize. And Colin Cowherd has now weighed in with a prediction.
"I know how this will end," Cowherd said. "Not good. If he would have landed with Sean Payton or Sean McVay out of college, I think you would have seen the very best of Justin Fields. I don't know how good that is but it's better than what you've seen."
It's a confident look into a crystal ball for Cowherd but he is 100% correct when he looks into Fields's past. Two consecutive defensive coaches with defensive cultures did not exactly spur a lot of fun. One could argue that the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't give the young signal-caller a fair shake at keeping the stating QB job. So how much of these predictions of gloom and doom are about Fields and how much are they about the teams that have put him on the roster?
And it's also worth considering the notion that Aaron Glenn, who is coming from a winning culture in Detroit fueled by a powerful offense, may be a breath of fresh air, especially into an organization that was heavily impacted by Aaron Rodgers over the past few years. There's a tiny chance that the Fields thing is not over before it starts in New York.