Colin Cowherd Reveals Incredible Plan for Next Dolphins Coach
The Dolphins fell to 2–7 on the year after getting embarrassed on Thursday Night Football by the Ravens. Long-time general manager Chris Grier has been relieved of his duties. Embattled coach Mike McDaniel is expected to stick around for the rest of the year. After that, it may be time for the organization to explore other options as it looks to finally put together a team that can notch a playoff win.
On his show Friday, Colin Cowherd revealed the direction he believes Miami should go. And it is quite splashy.
"They got no alpha, they got no culture," Cowherd said. "Mike McDaniel's a great offensive coach? Ehh, come on. Here's why you go hire Lane Kiffin. No. 1 offense in college football last several years. Half the SEC quarterbacks this year, all that first-round draft quarterbacks everyone's talking about ... four of the eight best quarterbacks are from the SEC. Lane recruited them, Lane faced them. Lane's looked at film of them. Nobody knows the SEC quarterbacks better than the current best offensive coach."
Cowherd believes that Kiffin is both an "alpha" and a "guy's guy"—two things Miami doesn't have right now. And that their offense is all empty calories.
Not sold yet?
Kiffin, according to Cowherd, has been CEO of a program before. He's dealing with free agency in the form of the transfer portal and NIL. College and pro football are more alike as they ever have been.
Cowherd also warned against installing an interim coach because if that person reels off five or six straight wins then fans would want that person to stick around, which apparently would be a bad thing.
All in, Kiffin to Miami is an interest idea. It's probably not going to happen, but what a Friday segment this was for Cowherd. Kiffin's previous time in the NFL didn't go particularly well and at Ole Miss he finally seems comfortable. Plus he'll have the inside position on any other big-time college job that opens up before next season.