Colin Cowherd Proclaims Jayden Daniels Is 'Patrick Mahomes of the NFC'
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has seen his stock soar with each win over the past few weeks and if he can get by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. The sky seems to be the limit here. Especially if you agree with Colin Cowherd's lofty assessment of where Daniels has already elevated himself.
Surveying the state of play in the NFL, which is stacked at the quarterback position in the AFC and seen 10 different NFC signal callers lead their teams to the last 10 Super Bowls, Cowherd looks at Daniels and sees something Patrick Mahomes-like.
"I really believe that Jayden Daniels is the Mahomes of the NFC," Cowherd said on his show Thursday. "That the pecking order will start with him next year. I don't think it's a reach or hyperbolic."
"I don't think I've ever seen anything like this this early," Cowherd said.
Caleb Williams could thrive under Ben Johnson and contend for that lofty position. Jalen Hurts could be coming off a Super Bowl and have the most Mahomes-ish résumé. And second years don't always match the breakout rookie years—look no further than C.J. Stroud. But the fact that this take doesn't really get the rebuttal juices flowing is indicitive of just how special Daniels has been.