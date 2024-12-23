Dan Orlovsky: Jayden Daniels Was Best Player in NFL This Weekend
Jayden Daniels may have wrapped up the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award with a five-touchdown performance on Sunday. Far more importantly, the LSU product shored up the Washington Commanders' playoff prospects by authoring a come-from-behind victory over division rival Philadelphia — a massive statement in front of a massive audience that will count as his career high-water mark to this point.
A casual football fan witnessing this performance would conclude that Daniels is poised and has a real on-field maturity greater than his years. Dan Orlovsky, certified football expert on ESPN, confirmed that suspicion on Monday morning while shouting out Daniels for being the best player in the league all weekend.
"He's unflappable," Orlvosky said of Daniels on Get Up. "He doesn't blink. Last year C.J. Stroud had this remarkable rookie season. What we're watching is equally as remarkable."
Orlovsky's comments are probably fair and true. They are also a pretty good indication that Daniels and all Commanders fans are going to have an enjoyable time watching television today. Over on Good Morning Football, Daniels has already been referred to as "a guy" by no less than Peter Schrager.
It's importantly to play well in the early weeks but this week in particular feels like the most important. Everyone is sitting around with the television on in the background. People who never watch sports are seeing their one week of sports and making their conclusions based on that. Savvy move by Daniels to capitalize on his moment.