Colin Cowherd Suggests This Is the Perfect Time for Travis Kelce to Retire
Travis Kelce's future is now very much up in the air after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His every podcast comment will be parsed and insiders will doggedly attempt to read any available tea leaves. Every media executive is already salivating at the possibility of leveraging Kelce's celebrity. In short, what's been a circus will continue to be a circus no matter what the future Hall of Fame tight end decides to do.
Colin Cowherd shared his opinion during The Herd on Wednesday.
"My take on Travis Kelce has been this is the perfect time for a clean break," Cowherd said. "He's got tons of money, lots of options and I think one of the mistakes basketball/football teams do is they cling to the end."
To be clear, part of the reason why it's a great time for a clean break is that such a decision could be beneficial to the Chiefs. Kelce doesn't need to factor that into his decision-making at all. And whatever we eventually hear may not be final because would anyone be even the slightest bit surprised if Kelce came out of retirement to make a postseason run alongside Mahomes? The answer is no. So this "clean break" may not be clean at all.
There are so many factors that will go into Kelce's decision. One of them will be weighing the possibility of walking away and then seeing the Chiefs go on to win another Super Bowl. With Jason just going through this, there will be plenty of insight for him to weigh.