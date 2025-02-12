Travis Kelce Reveals What Might Lead Him to Retire After Super Bowl Loss
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are back with their post-Super Bowl episode of New Heights, which goes in deep on the heartbreaking loss for both brothers. It also had some telling comments from Travis Kelce about the state of his NFL future going forward.
The Chiefs tight end, who apologized to the team's fans for his shortcomings in the Super Bowl, said before the game that he hoped to keep playing for the next three years. That plan might change, however, as Kelce talked about retirement and what could lead to that.
"I’m gonna take some time to figure it out," he said on New Heights. "And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.
"I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”
That he's questioning his motivation isn't a total surprise, as the sting of the Super Bowl loss has to be playing a big role in those feelings. However, it does seem like the chances that he retires have gone up a lot more since before the game.
Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs organization, and their fans will be on the edge of their seats until their favorite tight end makes a decision on his future.