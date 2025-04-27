SI

Colorado Buffaloes' Shilo Sanders to Sign UDFA Deal With NFC Team

The safety had wondered aloud about his NFL fate when his brother, Shedeur, slid to the fifth round.

Brigid Kennedy

Then-Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders on Nov 29, 2024.
Then-Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders on Nov 29, 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders—brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and son of NFL great Deion Sanders—is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday evening.

News of Shilo's signing arrived after he was heard wondering aloud about his draft status as his brother slid further and further down the board.

"See bro, I don't even know what they gonna do with me bro, because they're doing you like this," the safety said at one point. "If they making him wait? Oh buddy! Me?!"

Fortunately, his moment came regardless, even if not as he originally imagined. (And the Cleveland Browns ended up taking Shedeur in the fifth round.)

Sanders spent two seasons with South Carolina before moving to Jackson State and finally Colorado. In 2024, he recorded 67 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble, as well as fumbled returned for a touchdown and one pick-six.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL