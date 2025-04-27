Colorado Buffaloes' Shilo Sanders to Sign UDFA Deal With NFC Team
Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders—brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and son of NFL great Deion Sanders—is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday evening.
News of Shilo's signing arrived after he was heard wondering aloud about his draft status as his brother slid further and further down the board.
"See bro, I don't even know what they gonna do with me bro, because they're doing you like this," the safety said at one point. "If they making him wait? Oh buddy! Me?!"
Fortunately, his moment came regardless, even if not as he originally imagined. (And the Cleveland Browns ended up taking Shedeur in the fifth round.)
Sanders spent two seasons with South Carolina before moving to Jackson State and finally Colorado. In 2024, he recorded 67 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble, as well as fumbled returned for a touchdown and one pick-six.