Shilo Sanders Had Self-Deprecating Realization As Shedeur Slid Down NFL Draft Board
To the surprise of some viewers and pundits, projected first round pick Shedeur Sanders slid down the 2025 NFL draft board and all the way out of the first round in the event's opening night on Thursday. Sanders undoubtedly had to be disappointed in the way things played out in the draft's first round, though he didn't openly show it.
It also likely helped having his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, as well as his brother and fellow NFL hopeful Shilo Sanders, present at his draft watch party in Canton, Tx. In fact, Shilo Sanders unintentionally made his brother feel better about his rapidly declining draft stock with one comment he made. As the elder Sanders brother watched Shedeur slide down the draft board, he came to a realization, one he admitted out loud to the amusement of his younger brother.
Here's the video of the funny moment, courtesy of Deion Sanders Jr.'s Well Off Media.
"See bro, I don't even know what they gonna do with me bro, because they're doing you like this," Sanders said as his brother burst out laughing. "If they making him wait? Oh buddy! Me?!"
Shilo, a defensive back who spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, is a projected late-round round pick, so watching his brother's slide down the draft board inevitably had him wondering when in the world he was going to be selected—if at all.
That Shilo admitted this out loud in a self-deprecating manner is to his credit. And his comment got a good laugh out of Shedeur, who clearly needed some amusement given the night's proceedings.