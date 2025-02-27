Colts’ Anthony Richardson to Get Help From Bills’ Josh Allen This Offseason
Anthony Richardson is hoping to cement his status as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback going forward. The team hasn't committed to Richardson as the starter, and GM Chris Ballard expressed that the Colts anticipate bringing in another quarterback in the offseason as competition for the 22-year-old.
In order to help prepare himself for what figures to be a pivotal 2025 season, Richardson plans to workout with one of the league's best quarterbacks during the offseason—Buffalo Bills superstar and reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
Richardson and Allen will reportedly workout together with their trainers in Jacksonville, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. It's a somewhat unexpected pairing but it certainly makes sense given their skill sets.
Both Allen and Richardson are incredibly versatile, capable of making plays with their legs while also boasting incredible arm strength. Richardson's biggest weakness has been his passing accuracy, having completed just 47.7% of his passes last season and throwing more interceptions than touchdowns through his first two years in the league.
Allen has faced and overcome similar woes. Allen completed just 52.8% of his throws as a rookie, but made significant strides in his second season before coming a bona fide star in year three.
Richardson will likely be looking to soak up as much information and advice as he can while working out with Allen, and there's perhaps no better player in the league to help the Colts quarterback get back on track.