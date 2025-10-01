Colts CB Xavien Howard Abruptly Retires After Rough Game vs. Puka Nacua, Rams
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's monster game against the Colts on Sunday afternoon may or may not have forced one of Indy's defenders to call it a career.
Just four days after being a part of a Colts secondary that allowed Nacua to rack up 170 yards and a touchdown on 13 catches, cornerback Xavien Howard has retired from the NFL. He was placed on the reserve/retired list by the team on Wednesday afternoon.
"There were many questions about his viability after a rough game on Sunday, but no one saw this coming," The Athletic's Stephen Holder posted on X (formerly Twitter) after news of Howard's retirement broke. "Howard did not practice today and it was listed as a personal day on the injury report."
Holder added that this was Howard's decision, and that he doesn't believe the team had any plans to release him.
Howard signed with the Colts this past August after having not played in 2024. He spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, earning four Pro Bowl nods, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020, and leading the league in interceptions twice ('18, '20). Over four games played in 2025, Howard allowed 16 receptions and held the second-lowest PFF coverage grade in the NFL.
Indy, now sans Howard, is 3–1 on the season and will host the Raiders this coming Sunday from Lucas Oil Stadium.
Xavien Howard Explains Decision To Retire Mid-Season With Colts
Following news of his retirement on Wednesday, Howard has taken to Instagram to explain his decision to walk away from the game:
Certainly a respectable decision by Howard.