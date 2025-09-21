SI

Puka Nacua Questions Controversial Taunting Penalty for Flexing After Catch

Nacua was flagged for taunting when he flexed following a first-down catch.

Blake Silverman

Puka Nacua was flagged for taunting after a pretty normal celebration
Puka Nacua was flagged for taunting after a pretty normal celebration / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Rams suffered a heartbreaking 33-26 defeat Sunday as they traveled to play the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. L.A. lined up for a last-second field goal to try and win the game, but it was blocked by Philadelphia and returned by defensive tackle Jordan Davis for a touchdown.

Rams top receiver Puka Nacua had a big day with 11 catches for 112 yards, but he was also called for a questionable taunting penalty toward the end of the third quarter after a big third-down reception. After a 20-yard grab, he stood up and flexed before pointing toward the end zone. Seems pretty harmless, right?

Here's the play where Nacua was flagged:

Maybe the officiating crew thought Nacua was pointing toward a defender, but from the replay you can see the actions aren't in a particular individual's direction. Following the game, the star receiver was asked about the moment and said that the flex which led to the taunting penalty is no different than the usual celebration he does after first-down catches, according to ESPN NFL Nation's Sarah Barshop. Nacua even felt his celebration was similar to one from Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown that wasn't flagged per Barshop.

Safe to say the football world couldn't believe Nacua was flagged for the seemingly normal celebration.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL