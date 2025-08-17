Colts Coach Shane Steichen Says He’s ‘Very Close’ to Decision on Starting QB
Colts fans, do not worry—a decision is coming soon.
On Saturday, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen assured reporters that he was nearing a final decision regarding the team’s quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, which has been playing out over training camp this year.
"I've seen, obviously, three weeks of it, so I'd like to have a decision here shortly," Steichen said after the team’s preseason loss to the Packers. “You’ve got two first-round draft picks, and when they both came in, I made it very clear that this is going to be a battle and they’re going to compete for the job. I’m going to make the decision I feel is best for the football team.”
When pressed, Steichen assured the group that, “I’m very close [to a decision], I’ll say that.”
Obviously, with the regular season just three weeks away, a decision has to be coming soon, but it feels likely Steichen will try to have a starter established before the team’s final preseason game.
On Saturday, both Richardson and Jones made their respective cases. Jones went 7-of-11 for 101 yards, while Richardson went 6-of-11 for 73 yards.
Richardson made one amazing throw after stepping through a collapsing pocket, dropping one in the bucket for Anthony Gould. While the play was called back due to a Colts penalty, the highlight still hits.
Jones had a few nice plays as well.
Whichever quarterback ultimately lands the starting job in Indianapolis will be charged with leading the team in their Week 1 matchup at home against the Miami Dolphins.