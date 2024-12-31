Colts HC Shane Steichen Roasted by Fans for Baffling Answer on Team Accountability
The Indianapolis Colts saw their playoff hopes slip through their fingers after a humiliating 45-33 loss to the New York Giants in Week 17, a result that sparked outrage and disgust from fans and media alike.
With an NFC postseason berth on the line, the Colts let the Giants put 45 points on the board, the first time New York has done so since 2019, and sank to 7-9 on the year. After the dismal result, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said the team couldn’t stop a nosebleed and alluded to big changes coming this offseason.
Some of those changes could involve Shane Steichen and his coaching staff. Steichen, who is about to complete his second season as the Colts’ head coach, hasn’t been able to guide young quarterback Anthony Richardson to very much success in his first mostly healthy campaign in Indy.
Amid growing concern over the Colts’ rumored lack of discipline and fractured team culture, Steichen had an opportunity to fire back at the critics, but he ended up making things worse.
When asked about Pat McAfee’s scathing claims of players showing up late for treatment and meetings, Steichen said, “I think with any team, right, not everyone’s gonna be on time every time.”
Oof.
NFL fans roasted the Colts coach for his questionable line on team accountability.