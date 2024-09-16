Colts Lineman Perfectly Executes the Most Hilariously Gentle Block in NFL History
The Green Bay Packers beat the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 in Week 2 with Malik Willis under center in place of injured starter Jordan Love. Anthony Richardson started again for the Colts and struggled, completing just 17-of-34 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions.
There weren't many highlights for the Colts offense during the game, but that could change if the team employs the strategy of guard Quenton Nelson, who may just change the way that people think about football.
While the battle in the trenches is often considered one of the most violent parts of football, Nelson tried something different as his quarterback rolled to his left on Sunday. Nelson saw defensive end Kingsley Enagbare give chase to Richardson and lined him up for the softed block in football history.
He just sort of stood there—and Enagbare absolutely did not see him. Nelson just kind of let him fall to the ground harmlessly. Block executed. No one got hurt. Enagbare certainly isn't going to want to see this one during a film session this week because he will get roasted.