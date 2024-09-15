Malik Willis Called His Own Number After Packers Center Threw Up on the Ball
Malik Willis started in place of an injured Jordan Love in Week 2 for the Green Bay Packers as they took on the visiting Indianapolis Colts. Willis did an admirable job filling in for the Packers' franchise quarterback, completing 12-of-14 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown as the Packers won, 16-10.
Willis did make one mistake, taking off running on a 3rd-and-10 near midfield during the second quarter. Willis didn't even look to pass on the play, which coach Matt LaFleur had to ask Willis about when he got back to the sideline.
Turns out Willis's reasoning was completely valid.
Josh is Packers center Josh Myers. And yes, the broadcast did catch him throwing up on the ball right before he snapped the ball. Enjoy.
UPDATE: Here's the official video from the Packers.
If anything, Willis should be celebrated for catching the ball and holding it tightly in that situation because no one would have blamed him if he dropped it or immediately thrown it away. Heck, even Packers fans would have had to admit that throwing an interception with a ball that had just been vomited on is pretty funny.
Instead, he decided to hold the ball, smell be damned.