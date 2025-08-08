Ravens' John Harbaugh Provides Unfortunate Update on Rookie CB Bilhal Kone's Injury Status
Ravens rookie cornerback Bilhal Kone will miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season after tearing a ligament in his knee during Thursday night's preseason game vs. the Colts. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh provided the update to reporters after the team's win.
The injury appeared to be severe while Kone was on the field. Training staff attended to him immediately and he was given an air cast on his leg before being carted off the field.
It's always brutal when a player suffers a season-ending injury, especially before the regular season even begins. And, for Kone, he will now have to unfortunately miss his rookie season.
Kone was drafted in the sixth round by Baltimore back in April. He was a standout pick out of Western Michigan. Kone missed part of the offseason with a shoulder injury, too.
The Ravens have a strong, veteran cornerback group already with Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander, to name a few.