Colts QB Depth Chart Is Shockingly Empty After Daniel Jones’s Achilles Injury
The Colts were dealt a brutal blow on Sunday when Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury during the team’s Week 14 game against the Jaguars. With just a few weeks to go until the playoffs, and in the midst of a stretch where they’ve lost four of their last five games, the team is now forced to make a change at quarterback.
Jones’s season is expected to be over, but he’s not the only Indianapolis quarterback who’s sidelined with an injury. Anthony Richardson suffered a fractured orbital after injuring himself while warming up with training bands. He was placed on IR and underwent surgery to repair the orbital bone, and has not yet returned to practice. As such, the Colts suddenly find themselves lacking in quarterback depth following Jones’s injury.
Colts quarterback depth chart
Jones was listed as Indianapolis’s starter heading into Week 14. Behind him is rookie quarterback Riley Leonard, who replaced Jones after the injury on Sunday. Richardson, although on IR, is listed as the Colts QB3. Additionally, Brett Rypien, who appeared in a game for the Bengals earlier this season, is the team’s current practice squad quarterback.
Between Rypien and Leonard, the two have appeared in a total of 13 NFL games and have combined for four touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. That’s not a lot of experience for a team that’s 8–5 and in the thick of the playoff race.
Leonard was selected in the sixth round in this year’s draft out of Notre Dame. During college, he played for Duke and the Fighting Irish. As a senior, Leonard, a dual-threat star, threw for 21 touchdowns and rushed for 17 more.
After entering Sunday’s game in relief of Jones, Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards and an interception. He ran twice for five yards and a touchdown. It was just the second time he’s taken snaps in a regular-season game, and the first time he’d attempted more than two passes.
It’s possible the Colts look to stick with the inexperienced Leonard as their starter down the stretch of the season. Rypien could also get a look, but with the playoffs still in reach, Indianapolis figures to survey the market for a veteran addition, too. This late in the season, however, pickings may be slim.