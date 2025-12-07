SI

Daniel Jones Had the Saddest Reaction After Suffering Achilles Injury vs. Jaguars

Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury on Sunday against the Jaguars.
The Colts took on the Jaguars on Sunday in a big AFC South battle between two playoff hopefuls. Unfortunately, Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones went down with an injury in the first half and it didn’t look good.

Jones dropped back to pass while the Colts had the ball and found Alec Pierce for a short completion. However, the veteran QB went down after the play. Replay revealed Jones took a wrong step and appeared to suffer a non-contact injury without any defenders near him. Jones was visibly distraught as he was surrounded by team trainers and had the saddest reaction to the injury, slamming his helmet twice before slumping forward in disbelief.

Non-contact injuries of this ilk are never good and a few minutes later the Colts confirmed Jones had suffered an Achilles injury; he was ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s contest.

It’s a devastating turn of events for Jones no matter what his diagnoses ends up being. The journeyman quarterback has enjoyed a tremendous, resurgent season working with Shane Steichen in Indianapolis. His play is a large part of the reason the Colts were 8-4 entering Sunday and well-positioned to qualify for the postseason. Making it even more impressive was the reveal from last week that Jones has been playing with a fractured fibula.

On the year, Jones has over 3,000 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was replaced on Sunday by backup Riley Leonard.

