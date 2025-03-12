SI

Colts to Sign Veteran Running Back Khalil Herbert

It'll be a one-year deal for for the former Bears and Bengals running back.

Mike McDaniel

Herbert arrives in Indianapolis for depth behind Jonathan Taylor
Herbert arrives in Indianapolis for depth behind Jonathan Taylor / Michael Allio / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran running back Khalil Herbert to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Herbert, a four-year veteran, spent a majority of his first four years with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals last season. He has 400 career carries for 1,905 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 53 catches for 312 yards and two scores.

Herbert is likely to spell Jonathan Taylor in the Indianapolis backfield as a third-down back in 2025.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL