Colts to Sign Veteran Running Back Khalil Herbert
It'll be a one-year deal for for the former Bears and Bengals running back.
The Indianapolis Colts are signing veteran running back Khalil Herbert to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Herbert, a four-year veteran, spent a majority of his first four years with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals last season. He has 400 career carries for 1,905 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 53 catches for 312 yards and two scores.
Herbert is likely to spell Jonathan Taylor in the Indianapolis backfield as a third-down back in 2025.
