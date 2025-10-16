Commanders Add Former First-Round Wide Receiver to Practice Squad
Burks had previously played for the Titans.
The Commanders are signing former first-round pick Treylon Burks to the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Burks, who was the No. 18 pick in the 2022 draft out of Arkansas, played three seasons for the Titans. In 27 games, he caught 53 passes for 699 yards and a touchdown.
The Commanders have been battling injuries in the wide receiver room to both Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, so Burks is expected to be elevated quickly once he is up to speed in Washington.
