Commanders Agree to Deal With Free Agent CB Jonathan Jones

Jones spent nine years with the Patriots, where he helped the franchise capture two Super Bowl titles.

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones to a one-year deal.
The Washington Commanders are signing veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones to a one-year deal, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones spent the last nine seasons with the New England Patriots, where he helped the franchise capture two Super Bowl titles.

Jones played in 132 games for the Patriots over his nine seasons, including 71 starts. He intercepted 11 passes, defended 57 passes, forced 10 fumbles and made 436 combined tackles.

The 31-year-old will have an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl, as the Commanders will enter the 2025 season as one of the favorites in the NFC.

