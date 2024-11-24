Commanders' Austin Ekeler Hospitalized After Taking Massive Hit vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 34-26, in a stunning divisional upset. In the process, running back Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion on a hit so severe he was hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.
Ekeler was back to receive the final kickoff of the game with the Commanders down by eight in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. He took an absolutely massive hit from the Cowboys' kick return team and his teammates immediately gestured for the training staff when the play ended. It was a scary scene.
Ekeler stayed down on the ground for a while and eventually was able to walk slowly off the field.
Following the contest head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Ekeler suffered a concussion. Furthermore, a team spokesperson for Washington informed reporters the running back had been taken to the hospital to be extra careful.
Ekeler, 29, signed with the Commanders this past offseason. In 10 games for Washington this season Ekeler has 65 rushes for 333 yards and four touchdowns.