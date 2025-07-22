Commanders GM Addresses Terry McLaurin Contract Situation as Training Camp Begins
The Washington Commanders are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history and will enter the 2025 season with plenty of momentum behind the breakout star of the 2024 campaign, quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, a cloud looms over the franchise as training camp begins on Tuesday.
That cloud is the Terry McLaurin situation. The Commanders' star receiver has been looking for a contract extension this offseason that reflects his value to the franchise and his place among the top wideouts in the NFL today. However there has been no movement on that front and this upcoming season will be the final on McLaurin's current deal. He skipped minicamp to hammer home his desire for a new deal and openly expressed his frustration with the process earlier this offseason.
On Tuesday, Commanders GM Adam Peters spoke to the media and addressed the situation head-on. He made it clear the franchise expects McLaurin to show up for training camp but reaching an agreement with the star is an organizational priority.
"Just like with, really, all of our players we expect (McLaurin) to be here today," Peters said. "First, I think without a doubt everybody in this building values Terry very much. We knew that coming in and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we're at, we've had conversations recently and we'll look to have more conversations. We're going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done."
Peters made similar comments back in March but obviously there has been no progress.
McLaurin is slated to make $15.5 million in base salary in 2025, which slots him above Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton but below Cleveland Browns' Jerry Jeudy in terms of annual salary among NFL wideouts. In 2024 the Commanders star caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Washington surely isn't pleased there are still question marks around Daniels's favorite target entering training camp. Still, there's time yet to strike an accord.