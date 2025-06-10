Terry McLaurin Will Not Attend Commanders Minicamp While Seeking a Contract Extension
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will not attend the team's mandatory minicamp as he waits for a new contract extension, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
This news comes just days after McLaurin reportedly expressed frustration with the Commanders during contract negotiation talks. There's apparently been "minimal" progress made this offseason to extend the two-time Pro Bowler.
Each day McLaurin skips of the team's mandatory minicamp, he will be fined up to a total of $104,768. The first day, veteran players missing camp are fined $17,462, and each day following doubles the amount.
McLaurin is entering the final year of his current three-year, $68.3-million contract he signed back in 2022. He is set to earn $15.5 million in base salary in the 2025 season. To earn his last extension in '22, McLaurin went down a similar path he is on this offseason as he skipped OTAs and minicamp during negotiations, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Back in March, Commanders general manager Adam Peters sounded confident the two sides would get things figured out for McLaurin. He even said the conversations by then were "positive." Yet, it's still taking months for an agreement.
McLaurin posted his second Pro Bowl season in 2024 by catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns.
McLaurin won't be the only powerhouse receiver on the Commanders roster this season after the team traded for Pro Bowler Deebo Samuel in March. Washington reworked Samuel's current contract to pay him $17 million this season with incentives. Samuel will likely be in McLaurin's shoes next offseason when trying to negotiate a long-term deal with the team.