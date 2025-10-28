Commanders Star Jayden Daniels Expected to Return to Practice Wednesday
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed his third game of the season on Monday when his team fell 28-7 on the road against the Chiefs.
Daniels, who is dealing with a hamstring strain after a minor knee injury caused him to miss two other games earlier this season, had a good rehab session on Tuesday according to head coach Dan Quinn.
Quinn told the media that he expects Daniels to practice on Wednesday, which could potentially pave the way for a return to the lineup on Sunday night against the Seahawks.
Washington is 3-5 on the season and sits in third place in the NFC East. Daniels's return to full health would give the Commanders a fighting chance to getting back into the NFC playoff picture.
Daniels has completed 61.0% of his passes for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception in five games this season.