Commanders Star Jayden Daniels Expected to Return to Practice Wednesday

Daniels missed Monday night's loss to the Chiefs with a hamstring strain.

Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.
Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to return to practice on Wednesday.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed his third game of the season on Monday when his team fell 28-7 on the road against the Chiefs.

Daniels, who is dealing with a hamstring strain after a minor knee injury caused him to miss two other games earlier this season, had a good rehab session on Tuesday according to head coach Dan Quinn.

Quinn told the media that he expects Daniels to practice on Wednesday, which could potentially pave the way for a return to the lineup on Sunday night against the Seahawks.

Washington is 3-5 on the season and sits in third place in the NFC East. Daniels's return to full health would give the Commanders a fighting chance to getting back into the NFC playoff picture.

Daniels has completed 61.0% of his passes for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception in five games this season.

