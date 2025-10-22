Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Set to Miss Third Game of Season
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to miss his third game of the season on Monday night against the Chiefs as a result of the low-grade hamstring strain he suffered last Sunday against the Cowboys, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Daniels, who has already previously missed time this season with a knee sprain, will be out of the lineup once again. Marcus Mariota is set to return to the starting quarterback role against Kansas City.
Daniels has completed 61.0% of his passes this season for 1,031 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception. Washington has missed his presence in the lineup consistently, as the franchise has struggled thus far to a 3-4 record.
The Commanders reached the NFC title game a year ago, and without a consistently healthy Daniels, will struggle to return.
The Commanders and Chiefs are set to kick on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 27.