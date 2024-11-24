Jayden Daniels Hit a Viral TikTok Dance in the End Zone After Touchdown vs. Cowboys
The fans may have been booing just moments before, but Washington Commanders quarterback Jaylen Daniels seemed pretty unfazed after rushing for a 17-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys... and immediately hitting a viral TikTok dance in celebration.
The rookie QB specifically mimicked a highly popular dance to the song "Maps" by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, which was created by Tiktoker Jared McCain.
Check it out:
The QB had reason to celebrate—his touchdown was the first of the game, putting Washington in the lead against the banged-up Cowboys.
Here's the full play:
Alas, the edge didn't last too long. With roughly four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dallas was up by 11, having answered Daniels's drive with two touchdowns and a field goal of their own.