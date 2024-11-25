Commanders Kicker Had Teary 3-Word Message After Missing Key Extra Point in Loss
It's a tough day to be Austin Seibert.
The Washington Commanders kicker sparked the beginning of the end for the team's shockingly eventful loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which, for a minute there, it seemed like they might tie and force overtime.
With 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Commanders just needed the extra point to send the game to overtime after wide receiver Terry McLaurin raced in for a wild 86-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 27-26. But Seibert's PAT was no good.
Here's how that played out:
His reaction said it all. And if that weren't eventful enough, the Cowboys then returned Washington's onside kick for a touchdown. Final score: 34-26. Brutal stuff.
Asked about the extra point in the locker room, Seibert was in tears. "I just want to play better for my teammates," he told reporters. "Definitely don't want to do that. Just wasn't striking well, but it means a lot to me to be here with these guys. So just want to put my best foot moving forward."
When a reporter pressed Seibert about the low snap, seemingly giving the kicker a chance to spread some of the blame, Seibert shut it down immediately: "[The snap] didn't make a difference at all. It's on me."
His reaction was the same regarding the failed onside kick. "I should have hit it a little bit more left," he said. "Hit it right to the guy. That's what you get when that happens. So that falls on me too."
Watch more below:
Seibert had just returned from injury and had a tough game overall, having missed another extra point and a field goal, in addition to the PAT above.
The Commanders will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.