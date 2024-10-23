Commanders’ Latest Injury Update on Jayden Daniels Not Great for Week 8
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels's status for the team's Week 8 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears is still up in the air after he sustained a rib injury in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Daniels will not practice on Wednesday, coach Dan Quinn announced, and Marcus Mariota will instead take first-team reps. Quinn said he will have an answer about Daniels's status after Friday's practice depending on whether the rookie quarterback can participate this week.
Originally, Quinn told reporters that Daniels is considered week-to-week, but the team is still hopeful he can compete on Sunday.
"I want to make sure he can be, you know, fully express himself and do all of the things that he does, which makes him so unique and special," Quinn said on Wednesday.
Sunday's matchup vs. the Bears is highly anticipated because it's expected to showcase the No. 1 and 2 picks from this year's draft in Caleb Williams and Daniels. However, now Daniels might not compete in the game.
Through the almost seven games in Daniels's rookie career, he's completed 75.6% of passes for 1,410 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He's also rushed the ball 66 times for 372 yards and four touchdowns of his own.
Mariota stepped in for Daniels in the Commanders' blowout 40–7 win over the Panthers on Sunday, completing 18-of-23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.