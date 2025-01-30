Commanders Owner Josh Harris Vows Team Will Win a Championship in Letter to Fans
The Washington Commanders' incredible season came to an end on Sunday when the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship.
The 12–5 Commanders led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels brought a lot of hope to Washington fans this season, which was only the second-year owner Josh Harris was with the organization.
To thank the fans, Harris bought a full-page advertisement in Thursday's edition of The Washington Post.
"This season marked the beginning of bringing Washington football back to its status as a premier franchise in the NFL and restoring the significance, pride and sense of community that this team has represented for decades," the letter begins.
"This season was a tremendous reminder that the Commanders can galvanize not just a fanbase, but an entire community. Our mission—to build an elite franchise and create unforgettable experiences—begins and eds with you, the fans. Your unwavering support has meant everything. Week after week, through highs, lows and unforgettable moments (that Hail Mary in Week 8!), you showed up. We're building this for you, and we won't stop until we have a championship. Thank you for being on this journey with us."
Harris thanks coach Dan Quinn and the rest of the coaching staff, while also thanking Daniels, Zach Ertz, Terry McLaurin and other players.
The Commanders were just two wins away from a Super Bowl title this year. They have three titles in franchise history, with the last one coming in 1992. Washington has the fourth longest drought from playing in the Super Bowl (excluding the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, who have both never played in one). The team and its fans are ready for that championship Harris promises.