Commanders Radio Announcers Were So Elated After Zane Gonzalez’s Game-Winning FG
The DMV is jumping with joy right about now after the Washington Commanders snapped a 19-year drought without a playoff win and booked their tickets to the divisional round.
Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez helped lift his team into the divisional round after kicking a go-ahead 37-yard field goal as time expired to secure the 23–20 win, sending fans of the franchise into a frenzy.
Perhaps no one was more excited than Washington's radio announcing tandem of Bram Weinstein and London Fletcher, who delivered a euphoric call of the game-winning kick that doinked off the upright and in.
"It is... GOOD! The Cardiac Commanders are the Clutch Commanders! They do it again! We'll see you in Detroit!" bellowed Weinstein.
"Zane Gonzalez kicks in the door and kicks us into the second round of the playoffs!" shouted Fletcher.
Fletcher, a former standout linebacker for Washington, never got to experience the glory of a playoff victory with the franchise. Fletcher played seven seasons for the franchise from 2007 to 2013. Their last postseason win came after the 2005 season in January of '06. Despite not being on the field, it's clear how excited he was for the team, delivering a fired up and emotional call of the moment while pumping his fists in pure excitement.
Footage of the call from the radio announcers was shared on the NBC television broadcast, and Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, who also had a brilliant call of the moment, were thoroughly enjoying the energy from Fletcher and Weinstein.