Commanders Rework Deebo Samuel's Contract After Trade From 49ers

Samuel was dealt by the 49ers on March 1.

Dan Lyons

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Deebo Samuel was traded by the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders earlier this month, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels a high-ceiling target as the team attempts to make a leap from their breakout 2024 campaign.

Now, the 2025 season could become a bit more lucrative for Samuel as well.

Entering the final year of the three-year, $71.5 million contract he signed with the 49ers, Samuel and the Commanders have reworked his contract for 2025. Washington will now guarantee $17 million of Samuel's contract, and with added incentive, the 29-year-old can make up to $20 million this fall.

Samuel is coming off of a down 2024 season, in which he caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns, along with 136 rushing yards and one score. Samuel peaked in '21, in which he totaled 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

Now, he has a guaranteed, prove-it deal as he attempts to secure another big, long-term deal next offseason.

