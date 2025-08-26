SI

Commanders Set to Release Former Notre Dame Starting Quarterback

Hartman, a second-year veteran, will now hit the open market.

Mike McDaniel

Former Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman has been released by the Washington Commanders.
Former Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman has been released by the Washington Commanders. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are set to release former Wake Forest and Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hartman, a second-year pro, had spent last season with the Commanders on the practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He has not appeared in a regular season game at the NFL level, but he was quite an accomplished passer in college.

Hartman spent five seasons at Wake Forest and his final year at Notre Dame. He completed 59.8% of his career passes for 15,656 yards and 134 touchdowns to 49 interceptions.

He will now hit the open market and should have interest as a practice squad option.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL