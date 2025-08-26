Commanders Set to Release Former Notre Dame Starting Quarterback
Hartman, a second-year veteran, will now hit the open market.
The Washington Commanders are set to release former Wake Forest and Notre Dame starting quarterback Sam Hartman, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Hartman, a second-year pro, had spent last season with the Commanders on the practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent. He has not appeared in a regular season game at the NFL level, but he was quite an accomplished passer in college.
Hartman spent five seasons at Wake Forest and his final year at Notre Dame. He completed 59.8% of his career passes for 15,656 yards and 134 touchdowns to 49 interceptions.
He will now hit the open market and should have interest as a practice squad option.
