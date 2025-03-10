Commanders to Sign Javon Kinlaw to Replace Jonathan Allen on Defensive Line
Washington moved quickly to replace defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was released last week.
The Washington Commanders will sign defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw when free agency opens on Mar. 12, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
It will be a three-year, $45 million deal for Kinlaw, who will secure $30 million guaranteed.
Defensive tackle was a priority for the Commanders in free agency after releasing veteran Jonathan Allen last week.
Kinlaw has started 45 games in five NFL seasons, and has made 110 combined tackles, including 12 for loss. He has also compiled 9.5 sacks.
Kinlaw has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his career, but started all 17 games for the New York Jets last season. It is the first time in five seasons that Kinlaw has started all 17 games.
