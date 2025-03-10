SI

Commanders to Sign Javon Kinlaw to Replace Jonathan Allen on Defensive Line

Washington moved quickly to replace defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who was released last week.

Mike McDaniel

The Washington Commanders are signing defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a three-year deal.
The Washington Commanders are signing defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to a three-year deal. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders will sign defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw when free agency opens on Mar. 12, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It will be a three-year, $45 million deal for Kinlaw, who will secure $30 million guaranteed.

Defensive tackle was a priority for the Commanders in free agency after releasing veteran Jonathan Allen last week.

Kinlaw has started 45 games in five NFL seasons, and has made 110 combined tackles, including 12 for loss. He has also compiled 9.5 sacks.

Kinlaw has struggled to stay healthy over the course of his career, but started all 17 games for the New York Jets last season. It is the first time in five seasons that Kinlaw has started all 17 games.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL