SI

Commanders vs. Seahawks: Three Bold Predictions for ‘Sunday Night Football’

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks are headed east to take on the Commanders on Sunday night.

Mike Kadlick

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards in 2025.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards in 2025. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Commanders and Seahawks will close out Sunday’s NFL schedule, with Seattle hosting Washington at Northwest Stadium for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Seattle enters Sunday night with a 5–2 record, as quarterback Sam Darnold continues his career resurgence. The 28-year-old leads the NFL in yards per attempt and, even after an early bye week, has helped wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba climb to the top of the league with 819 receiving yards.

Washington, meanwhile, has lost its past three games after a 3–2 start to the year, but will get a much-needed boost on Sunday as reigning Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels returns to the lineup after a one-week absence with a hamstring injury. 

Here are three bold predictions.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will go for 120-plus yards and a touchdown for a fourth consecutive game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards to begin the 2025 season. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Through seven games, Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in yards (819), 20-plus-yard receptions (14) and first downs (36) while also posting top-10 numbers in receptions (50), targets (70) and yards per catch (16.4). In each of Seattle’s past three contests, Smith-Njigba has notched eight catches and a touchdown for 132, 162 and 123 yards, respectively.

Washington’s defense, meanwhile, has not only allowed 244 yards per game in the air—the 10th most in the NFL—but has also allowed a 110-plus-yard pass catcher in four of its first eight games. Look for Darnold and the Seahawks to exploit this early and often, with Smith-Njigba being the beneficiary.

Commanders will be held to a season-low in rushing yards

Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt has struggled on the ground over Washington's last three games. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Washington has the NFL’s fourth-best rushing attack, averaging 137.8 yards per game while Bill Croskey-Merritt leads the way with 402 on 4.9 yards per carry. 

Meanwhile, Seattle has given up only 75.7 rushing yards per game this season—the fewest in the NFL—while allowing only one back, Christian McCaffrey (69 yards), to eclipse the 50-yard mark.

With Croskey-Merritt trending downward (fewer than 4.0 YPC over the past three games) and Daniels only a week removed from injury, I’m predicting Washington will be held to 50 rushing yards or fewer, one shy of its season-low 51 against the Packers in Week 2.

Seattle will come away with a two-score win on the road

Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold's career resurgence is continuing in Seattle. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were rolling before the bye week and are hoping to keep it that way with the Rams neck-and-neck in the NFC West standings. Their opponents, meanwhile, are ice-cold—and so is their quarterback.

Seattle will show on a national stage why its among the most underrated teams in the NFL halfway through the 2025 season. Call it a 27–17 Seahawks win.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL