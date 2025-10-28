SI

NFL Week 9 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info

A complete look at the NFL's upcoming Week 9 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will face off on Sunday afternoon.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will face off on Sunday afternoon. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL's Week 9 slate of games officially came to a close on Monday night, with the Chiefs taking care of business over the Commanders 28-7 and improving to 5-3 on the 2025 season.

Elsewhere in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers came up short in a much-anticipated matchup against his former team, Jonathan Taylor led the Colts to another victory amid a dominant, touchdown-scoring campaign, the Jets finally won a game, and tight ends partied on National Tight End Day.

And just like that, we're past the halfway point of the NFL season as we head into Week 9. Here's a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.

Week 9 NFL Schedule

Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

8:15 p.m. ET

Prime Video

The Dolphins, fresh off their first win in a month, will host the Ravens this coming Thursday night to kick off Week 9 in the NFL.

Miami has heard rumblings of coach Mike McDaniel being on the hot seat all season long, but that didn't stop an all-but one-eyed Tua Tagovailoa from throwing four touchdowns and getting the Dolphins their second win of the season.

As for Baltimore, they should finally get quarterback Lamar Jackson back from the nagging hamstring injury that's kept him out for the better part of 2025. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

1:00 p.m. ET

CBS

Houston Texans

Denver Broncos

1:00 p.m. ET

Fox

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

4:05 p.m. ET

Fox

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints

4:05 p.m. ET

Fox

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

4:25 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday's slate of NFL games consists of eight 1:00 p.m. ET starts, two 4:05's, and a 4:25. Said 4:25 has the makings for a potential instant classic once again, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.

Elsewhere, the afternoon slate consists of just one in-division game, the Cam Skattebo-less Giants hosting the 49ers, and a 2024 QB draft class matchup in New England between Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr.

Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks

8:20 p.m. ET

NBC

The Commanders are set to take the primetime stage for a second week in a row—this time with Jayden Daniels as quarterback, hopefully—as they'll welcome the Seahawks to town for a matchup on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Seattle enters Sunday night sporting a 5-2 record and on a two-game win streak, hoping to come out of their bye week and keep the streak rolling. Quarterback Sam Darnold is playing some of the best football in his career thanks, in part, to Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the NFL in receiving yards, while their defense is allowing just 19.4. points per game—good for the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

Kickoff from Landover's Northwest Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?

Home Team

Away Team

Time

Where to Watch

Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

8:15 p.m. ET

ABC/ESPN

Death, taxes, and the Cowboys playing on football's biggest stage. That's what we'll get, once again, as the Cardinals head to Jerry World to take on "America's Team" in Dallas to close out Week 9 in the NFL.

The Cardinals enter this one off a much-needed bye week, having lost five straight games, while the Cowboys come in with the league's second-worst defense in terms of both points per game allowed (31.3) and yards per game allowed (404.6). Kick off from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Who Has a Bye in Week 9?

The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have byes in Week 9. This is the fourth week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL