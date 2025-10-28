NFL Week 9 Schedule 2025: Full List of Games, Times & TV Info
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The NFL's Week 9 slate of games officially came to a close on Monday night, with the Chiefs taking care of business over the Commanders 28-7 and improving to 5-3 on the 2025 season.
Elsewhere in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers came up short in a much-anticipated matchup against his former team, Jonathan Taylor led the Colts to another victory amid a dominant, touchdown-scoring campaign, the Jets finally won a game, and tight ends partied on National Tight End Day.
And just like that, we're past the halfway point of the NFL season as we head into Week 9. Here's a complete look at the upcoming slate, with dates, times, and where to watch each contest.
Week 9 NFL Schedule
Who Is Playing on Thursday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens
8:15 p.m. ET
Prime Video
The Dolphins, fresh off their first win in a month, will host the Ravens this coming Thursday night to kick off Week 9 in the NFL.
Miami has heard rumblings of coach Mike McDaniel being on the hot seat all season long, but that didn't stop an all-but one-eyed Tua Tagovailoa from throwing four touchdowns and getting the Dolphins their second win of the season.
As for Baltimore, they should finally get quarterback Lamar Jackson back from the nagging hamstring injury that's kept him out for the better part of 2025. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video.
Sunday, Nov. 2
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Green Bay Packers
Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
New York Giants
San Francisco 49ers
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET
CBS
Houston Texans
Denver Broncos
1:00 p.m. ET
Fox
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Sunday's slate of NFL games consists of eight 1:00 p.m. ET starts, two 4:05's, and a 4:25. Said 4:25 has the makings for a potential instant classic once again, as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills.
Elsewhere, the afternoon slate consists of just one in-division game, the Cam Skattebo-less Giants hosting the 49ers, and a 2024 QB draft class matchup in New England between Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr.
Who Is Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
The Commanders are set to take the primetime stage for a second week in a row—this time with Jayden Daniels as quarterback, hopefully—as they'll welcome the Seahawks to town for a matchup on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
Seattle enters Sunday night sporting a 5-2 record and on a two-game win streak, hoping to come out of their bye week and keep the streak rolling. Quarterback Sam Darnold is playing some of the best football in his career thanks, in part, to Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the NFL in receiving yards, while their defense is allowing just 19.4. points per game—good for the seventh-fewest in the NFL.
Kickoff from Landover's Northwest Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.
Who Is Playing on Monday Night Football This Week?
Home Team
Away Team
Time
Where to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals
8:15 p.m. ET
ABC/ESPN
Death, taxes, and the Cowboys playing on football's biggest stage. That's what we'll get, once again, as the Cardinals head to Jerry World to take on "America's Team" in Dallas to close out Week 9 in the NFL.
The Cardinals enter this one off a much-needed bye week, having lost five straight games, while the Cowboys come in with the league's second-worst defense in terms of both points per game allowed (31.3) and yards per game allowed (404.6). Kick off from AT&T Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on both ABC and ESPN.
Who Has a Bye in Week 9?
The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have byes in Week 9. This is the fourth week of byes across the NFL—which will run through Week 14.