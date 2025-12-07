Commanders QB Marcus Mariota Comforted TE Zach Ertz Before He Was Carted Off
The Commanders had unfortunate injuries occur during Sunday’s contest vs. the Vikings.
First, quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared to re-injure his elbow after he had just missed three games with a dislocated elbow. He left Sunday's game and was questionable to return.
Then, in the third quarter, tight end Zach Ertz was carted off to the locker room after needing assistance from medical staff to get off the field. Vikings safety Jay Ward hit Ertz low under his right knee that tossed him to the ground while trying to catch a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Understandably, Ertz was very emotional while sitting on the cart before heading to the locker room. Mariota came over to the cart to comfort the tight end—what a sweet act in a horrible moment.
Ertz’s official diagnosis hasn’t been announced, but the way Fox announcers were talking, there is a possibility that Ertz’s 2025 season is over. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder on Sunday's game.
Through 13 games in Washington this season, Ertz has caught 49 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns.