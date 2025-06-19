Familiar voice weighs in after a major shift involving the Commanders
The Washington Commanders currently stand as the most expensive NFL franchise ever sold after Josh Harris and his ownership group paid just over $6.1 billion for the team in 2023.
That sale, once the richest in North American sports history, has since been eclipsed twice by the sale of NBA franchises, proving that while the Commanders and the NFL may be King in our pro sports scene, there is still value in other leagues.
Jeanie Buss' sale of the Los Angeles Lakers for a reported $10 billion price tag didn't quite double the sale of Washington, but it came close enough to send shockwaves through the sports world on Wednesday. As you'd expect, Lakers legend and partial owner of the Commanders, Earvin 'Magic' Johnson weighed in on the sale, via social media.
"Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the Lakers' legacy and tradition of winning - Mark Walter, my business partner and friend," Johnson said in his first post about the sale. "Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand. The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"
While Johnson and Walter have been in business together for years, there are no reports linking the NBA legend to the deal as part of the ownership group, but that doesn't mean the Hall of Famer isn't invested emotionally, as he always has been, in the health of the organization.
Part of his reactions included putting any fans of the franchise who may be a bit nervous about the sale, assuring them there is only reason for excitement.
"Laker fans should be estatic," Johnson said in a follow-up posting. "A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people, l have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes. This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for Lakers fans all over the world!!"
Johnson wasn't done, stating that Buss would only sell the franchise to someone she trusted. Buss is also maintaining a role within the organization, ensuring she not only tursts Walter, but has a hand in holding him to that faith.
As for the record setting price, that not only eclipses the $6+ billion sale of the Boston Celtics and Commanders but far overshadows it, Johnson never had a doubt the franchise he helped establish as the most valuable in all of North American Sports was worth as much as it is.
"Just like I thought," Johnson said. "When the Celtics sold for $6B, I knew the Lakers were worth $10B!"
