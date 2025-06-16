Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver
When former LSU teammates reunited in Week 2 last season, it marked the first time Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels competed on opposite sides of the ball—and it was business as usual. Still, despite now being division rivals, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers made it clear: his love and admiration for Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs deep.
Speaking recently on the 7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast, Nabers opened up about their bond and Daniels’ relentless work ethic.
“Doing what he did, it's like, so real, just because I know him, and I know his work ethic, and I know what he put into it,” Nabers said.
“And I know just how much of a teammate he is or how much he want to see everybody else win. But I'm proud of you. Like, I'm ultimately proud of you.”
The Commanders and Giants square off twice a year in the NFC East, but that schedule won’t shake the foundation of their brotherhood. Nabers emphasized that while they’re both competitive, the love and respect he has for Daniels is unwavering.
“I couldn't tell him as a brother that I'm ultimately proud of him, and I don't want people to try to—just because we in the same conference and we got to go against each other—that's gonna ever change,” said Nabers.
“Like, we gonna compete, yeah, but that’s still my brother for life. I'm not changing who I am just because I play on this team. It's never going to happen. Like, I'm too real for that.”
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has already made waves in the league with his calm demeanor, dual-threat ability, and emerging leadership. But to Nabers, none of that comes as a surprise.
“He's an ultimate baller, ultimate teammate. He talks to us, he try to—he motivate us.” “He’s the ultimate teammate that we follow.”
Nabers and Daniels may be far removed from their time in Baton Rouge, but their brotherhood remains rooted, and they’re proof that some bonds go beyond the snaps.
READ MORE: Commanders star predicted for $90 million contract extension
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders receive surprisingly low spot in NFL power rankings
• Commanders could take top collegiate RB in 2026 NFL Draft
• How Commanders' Jayden Daniels can run away with NFL MVP
• Jayden Daniels hits Deebo Samuel for viral TD at Commanders minicamp