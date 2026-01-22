Commanders Could Make Bold Move in Free Agency

The Washington Commanders are in need of making a change on offense in the upcoming season.

The Commanders did not have a solidified rushing attack throughout the season after the injury to Austin Ekeler and the waffling between Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. That's why ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes the Commanders will sign New York Jets running back Breece Hall this offseason.

"The Commanders will make a big splash by signing running back Breece Hall, a talented rusher and receiver who will be just 25 years old next season. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt didn't end up taking the league by storm, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. wasn't spectacular either. Washington finished 23rd in run offense DVOA this season," Schatz wrote.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall on the field before the game against the New England Patriots. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Commanders Could Sign Breece Hall

Hall, 24, ran for a career-high 1,065 yards on 243 carries with the Jets in the 2025 season. It was his best year yet, and it couldn't have come at a better time for him. Hall enters free agency this offseason as one of the best running backs on the open market, making him a primary target for the Commanders.

The Commanders like what they have with Croskey-Merritt, but it's clear that they did not feel comfortable giving him the lion's share of the carries. That could have been partially due to the fact that he only played in 12 collegiate games before entering the NFL and only one of those came in the 2024 season, his final year of college. It's clear the team needs some depth going into next season.

If the Commanders sign Hall, it will give them another weapon for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels to utilize on offense, which could help Washington get out of the hole that they dug for themselves this past season.

