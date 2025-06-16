Commanders receiver lands on very unfortunate list
Sometimes in football, a player can run the perfect route, make the catch, and reach the end zone—only to have it all erased by a penalty or miscue that never shows up on the stat sheet. The Washington Commanders saw that firsthand in 2024 with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus
Zaccheaus quietly delivered one of the most overlooked and unlucky seasons in the NFL. Zaccheaus is now entering his seventh season, and his 2024 season was among his best. He caught 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns for the Commanders, matching a career-high in trips to the end zone.
But according to NFL.com’s Kevin Petra, Zaccheaus has landed on the 2024 list of unlucky stats from the season in regards to his production for Washington.
“Matched his career high with three receiving TDs in 2024 but also tied Jacobs with three TDs negated by penalty,” Petra said.
Those flags came at a high cost. Zaccheaus consistently found ways to beat coverage and finish plays, but miscues elsewhere on the field erased half of what could’ve been a six-touchdown season. For a Washington offense looking to establish rhythm with quarterback Jayden Daniels, those lost points were critical.
Zaccheaus' journey has come full circle under head coach Dan Quinn. He played his first four NFL seasons for Quinn in Atlanta, and is now heading into his second year with him in Washington. That familiarity has helped him carve out a trusted role in the Commanders’ receiving corps
In a league driven by stats and highlights, players like Zaccheaus often fly under the radar despite making the plays that keep drives—and games—alive.
In 2025, Zaccheaus may finally get the numbers to match his effort. Washington fans should keep an eye on him because the bad luck won’t last forever.
