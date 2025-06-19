Something big just changed for the Commanders, again
The sale of the Washington Commanders to an ownership group led by Josh Harris that also includes, among others, NBA legend Earvin 'Magic' Johnson has been celebrated for several reasons.
For those who have emotional ties to the Commanders franchise, it marked the beginning of a turnaround that led to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game in just two years under new ownership.
However, for the NFL and the pro sports world at large, the $6.05 million purchase price for the franchise is the biggest in league history. In fact, the sale of Washington to Harris and his group was the biggest in *North American sports history, at least until the NBA's Boston Celtics were sold just this March for $6.1 billion, a mark that has now been eclipsed just months later.
READ MORE: Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season
"BREAKING: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell ESPN. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale," ESPN's Chams Charania reported this week. The purchase price? $10 billion.
The sale of the legendary NBA franchise now ranks as the most lucrative in sports history pushing the Celtics to second, a fun coincidence for the Lakers, and the Commanders to third.
In the spirit of high tides raising all ships, the sports world as a whole is likely celebrating the deal, as it will mark a comparative point when other franchise sales are executed in the future.
*all references to historic sales rankings are North American ranks
READ MORE: Trade acquisitions crucial towards Commanders success
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Commanders receiver lands on very unfortunate list
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver
• Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender