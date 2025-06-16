Commander Country

Trade acquisitions crucial towards Commanders success

The Washington Commanders need a lot of production from their new trade acquisitions this season.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. runs with the ball after making a catch.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. runs with the ball after making a catch. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have been arguably the most aggressive team in the NFL this offseason in terms of acquiring veteran talent.

The Commanders added offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in trades with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers to help improve the supporting cast for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes the play from Tunsil and Samuel will determine if the Commanders are a better team than they were a year ago.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Veterans could help Commanders reach new heights

"The Commanders got aggressive to make sure Daniels has a better support system around him next season. If Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel can live up to their reputations, they are going to fill the team's biggest needs," Ballentine wrote.

"Tunsil will create a real solution at left tackle, while Samuel can be the sidekick Terry McLaurin hasn't really had in Washington.

"If those guys can help Daniels continue his development, then there's nothing stopping Washington from competing to be the league's best offense."

The Commanders are relying on Tunsil to better protect Daniels, while Samuel provides another target for the quarterback to work with.

These players have been successful in their previous stops, but they need to prove themselves in the nation's capital.

If they play how they did with their last teams, the Commanders could be even better in the 2025 season.

