Massive trade target for Commanders gets update, per report
The Washington Commanders have pulled off big trades for wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason, but they could look to make a move on defense.
Cincinnati Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson requested a trade earlier this month, and it's possible that he may hold out if his team doesn't follow through.
Hendrickson could sit out
"I think it's entirely possible, based on what I'm hearing, for him to sit out the year if he doesn't get a new deal," ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said h/t Bleacher Report writer Andrew Peters. "I think that's his mindset right now."
The Commanders would love to add the league leader in sacks this offseason, helping fill the void that was made empty by Dante Fowler Jr. signing with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.
Hendrickson would be a massive upgrade, and it would further bridge the gap between the Commanders and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
