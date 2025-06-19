How NFL teams are reacting to Deebo Samuel joining Commanders
The Washington Commanders are excited to have San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on board.
However, not everyone feels the same.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting teams aren't feeling confident about that move for the Commanders.
Samuel trade gets mixed reviews
"People around the NFL have "mixed reviews" of the trade for Samuel, but many are "all-in" on Tunsil, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler," Bleacher Report contributor Julia Stumbaugh wrote.
"The Commanders sent a 2025 fifth-round pick to acquire Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers in March.
"Washington took on the entirety of Samuel's $17.55 million salary for the 2025 season as part of the deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Doubts about the Samuel trade hinged on what is perceived to be his "declining skill set," according to Fowler.
"Samuel averaged a career-low 44.7 receiving yards per game through 15 appearances in his final campaign for the San Francisco 49ers."
While others may be skeptical of the Commanders trade, Washington isn't, and that's what matters.
The team knew it needed to get another top wide receiver in Jayden Daniels' arsenal, and Samuel has the chance to become that.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters worked with Samuel well during their time together with the 49ers, and he did what he could to get the wide receiver to the nation's capital for his second season on the job.
Samuel is set to report to his first training camp with the Commanders on Tuesday, July 22.
