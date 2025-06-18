Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for training camp, and now we have an official date.
The Commanders announced their start of training camp, and it's only a month away. Rookies will report on July 18, while veterans can stay home until July 22.
This is to get Washington ready for its first preseason game on Aug. 8 on the road against the New England Patriots. The team will also have joint practices with the Patriots on Aug. 6 and the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21.
Commanders announce training camp dates
The Commanders rookie class will get to the team facility a few days in advance to get ready for their first training camp, while veterans will pop in the following Tuesday to get things started.
The biggest question mark in regards to training camp will be if top wide receiver Terry McLaurin is in attendance. McLaurin is seeking a new contract with just one year left on his deal, but the Commanders haven't agreed to terms yet with their star wide receiver.
McLaurin held out of OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp, which was a sign that the former Ohio State Buckeyes star isn't thrilled with how negotiations are going.
A lot can change between now and July 22, but the hope is that the Commanders and McLaurin can come to an agreement as soon as possible so that they can put this behind them and get ready for the season.
There's a world where McLaurin plays without an extension, but based on his previous actions, it's likely we won't see him until a deal gets done.
