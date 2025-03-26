NFL Competition Committee Has Two New Proposals to Vote on at Spring Owners Meetings
Two rules proposals have been added to the docket for the spring owners meetings set to take place next week, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
The first proposal is to make the new kickoff rules, which were established last year, permanent. There would be a couple tweaks to it, however, including moving the touchback to the 35 and allowing onside kicks to be declared at any time.
The second proposal added includes expanding the scope of instant replay, which would allow on-field officials to be advised on "specific, objective aspects of a play and/or address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present."
The instant replay expansion would be significant, as it would extend to the review of subjective calls such as pass interference.
The two proposals are the latest to be added to the owners meetings. There is already a proposal brought to the table by the Green Bay Packers to ban the Philadelphia Eagles' tush push short yardage play, although it remains to be seen whether or not it will garner the necessary support to be banned beginning next season.