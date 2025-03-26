Packers' Tush Push Ban Proposal Facing Uphill Battle, Insider Says
The Green Bay Packers have proposed that the "tush push"—the lethal short yardage play for the Philadelphia Eagles in which the two players in the backfield push the quarterback forward on quarterback sneaks—be banned.
The issue for the Packers is that it is unclear whether the proposal to ban the play, which has been nearly unstoppable over the last few seasons, will pass. Out of the 32 NFL owners voting on the proposal, the Packers need 24 owners to agree with the ban, and it doesn't look like a guarantee that they'll receive that support, according to a report from Mark Maske of The Washington Post.
Maske noted that the sentiment is "mixed" on the issue within the league's competition committee. The owners meet next week and will vote on the proposal in the meeting.
Generally, in order for a proposal like this to pass, there needs to be clear evidence that the play is dangerous and leads to an increase in injury. There has been little to no indication that the tush push has led to more injuries. A proposal like this can't simply pass due to it being "too effective."
There will be clarity soon on whether or not the Eagles' short yardage play, which has turned into a serious weapon in the playbook, will be legal next season.