Jason Kelce’s Rooting Interests Resurface Ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl Rematch
The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Feb. 9.
The Chiefs made it to their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years after breaking the hearts of Josh Allen and the Bills in Sunday night’s AFC title game thriller while the Eagles made easy work of the Washington Commanders in a historic 55-23 blowout to crown themselves NFC champions.
Among all the questions swirling around the big game, a looming one surrounds Jason Kelce and what team he’ll support come February.
Jason, a 13-year vet of the Eagles and a future Hall of Fame center, has been outspoken about his love for his brother, Travis, and has often cheered on the Chiefs since retiring from the league last March. He was torn between attending the Eagles and the Chiefs game this weekend, but now he’ll be even more torn between who to root for in the Super Bowl—or will he?
Jason seemed to make his allegiances perfectly clear in an episode of New Heights last year. During the podcast, one fan posed the question, “If the Eagles play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl next year, will Jason root for Travis?”
“I will root for the Eagles of course because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost,” Jason said.
“Such bulls---,” Travis muttered under his breath.
“I will also root for Travis to have a good game because he's my brother, but no, I will definitely be cheering on the Eagles in this scenario.”
“Good luck to your Eagles,” Travis said.
Good luck indeed.